BJP, AAP lock horns over slum outreach

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with an eye on the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, on Tuesday started its “Ratri Pravas Samvaad” (night stay dialogue) programme with the residents of slum cluster residents across the city to learn the issues plaguing them, party functionaries said. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva at a slum cluster in Vinod Nagar on Tuesday. (X/VIRENDRAA SACHDEVA)

As part of the programme, senior leaders from BJP’s Delhi unit will also stay overnight at these slum clusters, the functionaries said.

Criticising the scheme, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to “jhuggi tourism” ahead of the polls, accusing the party of “demolishing” several slums in the city in recent years.

The BJP has not been in power in the Capital since 1998, and is eyeing a return by reaching out to voters who live in slums — considered staunch supporters of the AAP — through sustained campaigns and outreach programmes, which started in August.

Sharing details about the Ratri Pravas Samvaad, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said senior party leaders will stay at their designated slum, interacting with residents.

Speaking from Nehru Camp at Vinod Nagar near Patparganj, Sachdeva said that the leaders first garlanded a portrait of BR Ambedkar. “We spoke to the children of the cluster residents to understand their expectations for a better future dialogue with jhuggi cluster heads and other senior citizens to resolve basic issues. The stay involves going door to door discussing local problems and their suggestions especially with the women of the area.”

In response, Kejriwal accused the BJP of “making fun” of slum dwellers.

“BJP is doing jhuggi tourism. People go to Goa on holiday for recreation but the BJP is making fun of the poverty of slum dwellers by staying with them for just one night. Slum dwellers need to be cautious of those visiting them under jhuggi tourism as BJP will return soon with bulldozers to demolish the same slums,” the AAP chief said.

Sachdeva hit back, accusing Kejriwal of making “irrelevant” political statements.

“Till couple of years ago, jhuggi clusters were Kejriwal’s political stronghold, but in the 2022 MCD polls and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AAP lost from wards and assembly areas dominated by jhuggi residents, which has given a big political setback to Kejriwal,” he said.