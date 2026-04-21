The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday assailed what it described as attempts by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to “cast aspersions on the judicial process,” even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed dissatisfaction over the Delhi High Court’s decision to dismiss recusal applications filed by Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the excise policy case. BJP and AAP trade chargesas Kejriwal’s plea dismissed

The war of words erupted within minutes of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissing the applications seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s appeal against a trial court order discharging them. In a judgment delivered over more than an hour, she held that there was no “demonstrable cause” for recusal, warning that stepping aside on the basis of perceived bias would set a disturbing precedent.

The BJP attack was led by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, who alleged that Kejriwal tried to “cast aspersions on the judicial process and question the impartiality of a sitting High Court judge.”

“The attempt by Kejriwal to cast aspersions on the judicial process and question the impartiality of a sitting high court judge is not only inappropriate but also deeply undermines the sanctity of democratic institutions. When individuals who have held high public office resort to such conduct, it risks eroding public confidence in the justice delivery system,” Gupta alleged.

“It is equally unfortunate to witness a recurring pattern where judicial orders are selectively accepted when convenient and questioned when not. Such double standards have no place in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law,” she added, stating that the court had rightly underscored that no individual is above the judicial process.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of attempting to politicise the judicial process. “His problem is that he crosses boundaries with his overly clever style. He should understand that the court is a temple of justice, not a political arena. The narrative that Arvind Kejriwal tried to manufacture and made personal comments was a violation of Constitutional dignity,” Sachdeva was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In response, the AAP leadership hit back at the BJP, alleging that when CM Gupta had made a “similar statement” after Kejriwal was discharged by the Rouse Avenue Court, but no action was taken.

“Kejriwal and his colleagues, who were discharged, told the court that they had a reasonable apprehension that they would not receive justice from this court. Arvind Kejriwal listed 10 points, stating the main reasons for this apprehension. The court declared that all these apprehensions were legally untenable,” said AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“If the High Court were actually concerned about the judiciary’s image, then CM Rekha Gupta should have been held for contempt. CM had said that the Rouse Avenue Court judge was set, and that is why Arvind Kejriwal was discharged. The High Court should have initiated contempt proceedings against her… I personally wrote a letter to the High Court Registrar, stating that Rekha Gupta has said this about your judiciary,” Bharadwaj said.

The petitions in the case will next be heard on April 29 and 30, when the CBI is set to begin its arguments.