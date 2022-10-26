Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP constitutes 21 committees for MCD poll preparations

BJP constitutes 21 committees for MCD poll preparations

Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday constituted 21 committees to oversee preparations for the municipal corporation polls likely to be scheduled in December

New Delhi, India- July 1, 2015: A view of the MCD Civic Centre Building in New Delhi, India on Wednesday, July 01, 2015. ( Photo By Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday constituted 21 committees to oversee preparations for the municipal corporation polls likely to be scheduled in December. The party will launch its slogan for the elections and start a door-to-door campaign from November 1, senior party leaders aware of the matter said.

Former councillor Ashish Sood and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva are part of a six-member election management committee that will oversee preparations for the elections. The door-to-door campaign will be managed by an 11-member committee headed by Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “The BJP has always been prepared for elections. This time we are going to win the corporation elections only on the basis of the work done, despite limited resources… We are ready to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is involved in rampant corruption.”

The BJP, which has ruled Delhi’s civic bodies for 15 years, is hoping to win a fourth term despite anti-incumbency. With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the alleged scam in Delhi’s excise policy, the BJP has been attacking the AAP–led government for alleged scams and irregularities.

The party has also constituted a “chargesheet committee” that will “expose the AAP government and tell people about its failures”, senior BJP leaders said, adding that it will be headed by BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “While we will tell people about the work done by the BJP in the corporations, we will expose the AAP which has failed to deliver on its poll promises and only mislead people of the city.”

The other committees are related to efforts to reach out to various communities and also members of other political parties, manifesto committee (headed by former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay) etc.

