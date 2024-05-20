BJP holds rallies in Capital as campaigning enters final stretch

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all guns blazing on a hot Sunday evening, holding more than 20 roadshows and rallies across Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats, ahead of polling day in the Capital on May 25. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Patel Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The BJP called upon both present and former chief ministers of states — Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (former Madhya Pradesh CM) — to address roadshows across Delhi, with senior party leaders such as K Annamalai, Giriraj Singh, Virendra Sachdeva, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, amongst those present.

BJP president JP Nadda will take part in a roadshow in Malviya Nagar on Monday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meet in Kondli, while Union minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Sangam Vihar.

Addressing public gatherings in support of BJP candidates Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), and Kamaljeet Sehrawat (West Delhi), Dhami said that the work carried out by the BJP over the last 10 years is unparalleled and cannot be matched by an alliance “formed on the basis of corruption”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked extremely hard to elevate India to new heights. In the last 10 years, he has redefined development, transforming Delhi’s skyline with projects like the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, construction of Bharat Mandapam, the Eastern-Western Peripheral Road, the Urban Extension Road project, and Kartavya Path, among others,” said Dhami, adding that the removal of Article 370 and the decision to build a temple for Lord Ram were amongst the other historic decisions taken.

“AAP joined politics using the Congress’s corruption as a ladder. Now the same party has left Congress behind when it comes to corruption and both these parties are in an alliance now,” he added.

Parliamentarian Navneet Rana, canvassing votes for BJP candidates Ramveer Singh Bidhudi (South Delhi) and Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi), referred to the party’s picks as grassroot leaders who need support against parties rooted in corruption.

“In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Congress, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav were all corrupt. Yet today, for electoral gains, they (AAP) are joining hands with the same people because their sole aim is to thwart the development of the Modi government and create a state of lawlessness in the country,” she said.

In support of BJP candidate from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari were Union minister Giriraj Singh, Chouhan and party leader Madhavi Latha, who met people in Kamal Vihar and Sant Nagar (Burari).

At a large women-centric meeting in Burari, Chouhan called for the people to elect a strong BJP government, while Giriraj Singh asked whether people wanted to support anti-India forces, or a nationalist party.

In Mongolpuri, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was with Yogendra Chandolia, the candidate from North West Delhi, a reserved seat. He said the central government did not treat Scheduled Castes and Tribes as vote banks, but is working for the true upliftment of Dalits.

“This is being done so that everyone is a true partner in the country’s development,” Sachdeva said, alongside senior leaders Raj Kumar Chauhan and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Others also questioned the alliance between AAP and Congress, stating both parties were not focused on Delhi’s development. “This is not an Indian alliance, it’s a pact with the demons of corruption,” said K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP president at a gathering of Tamil migrants in Mayur Vihar.