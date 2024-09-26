BJP killing democracy on PM Modi's orders: AAP on Delhi L-G forcing late-night MCD vote

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "killing democracy" in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena overturned the postponement of the election for the final seat of the MCD Standing Committee. New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the postponement of MCD poll for Standing Committee seat due to ruckus over frisking of councillors, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the LG, on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acted to ensure BJP councillors secured control of the key committee seat.

"Tonight, on PM Narendra Modi's orders, the BJP is killing democracy in the Delhi Municipal Corporation," Sisodia said at a hurriedly called press conference.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi had adjourned the MCD House until October 5 after chaotic scenes erupted over the frisking of councillors ahead of the Standing Committee election. She condemned the frisking of councillors as "undemocratic and insulting," arguing that such measures were unprecedented in the history of the MCD.

The mayor postponed the election, but a last-minute intervention from LG Saxena directed the MCD Commissioner to hold the vote by 10 pm the same day.

Saxena, who is currently in the United States, issued instructions from abroad to hold the election and submit a report by 10pm.

The LG order read, “The Commissioner is hereby directed to submit a report of conduct of elections of the sixth member of standing committee by 10 pm today ie on 26.09.2024 positively.”

His order also included contingency measures if the mayor or deputy mayor refused to preside over the election. In such cases, Saxena ordered that the senior-most member of the House take charge.

“We were thinking what is the motive of the BJP, then we understood what the real game is, ” the AAP leader said.

Sisodia alleged that BJP councillors had been tipped off in advance about the LG's directive, accusing them of waiting in the MCD House while AAP and Congress councillors had left.

“They knew beforehand that the LG would write a letter, and the commissioner’s orders were coming by 10 pm,” Sisodia claimed. “They knew everything beforehand, that's why everyone is standing there.”

Following the LG’s order, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar issued instructions to carry out the election for the vacant Standing Committee seat immediately.

The Standing Committee is a powerful body within the MCD, overseeing financial and administrative decisions. Control of its composition is seen as crucial for the governance of Delhi's municipal affairs.

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders have been murdering democracy in the municipality for the past two years. Why are you afraid of voting for the formation of standing committee? They are afraid of elections even when they have more members on their side. This is because they don't trust their own party members," said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.