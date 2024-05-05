BJP’s election campaign picks up ahead of last day of nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday stepped up its attack on the opposition parties, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of being involved in numerous scams in Delhi, and alleging that the Congress has “destroyed” the Constitution over the last 50 years. (From left) New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva at the Delhi Tamil Sangam in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai made the remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers at the Delhi Tamil Sangam in RK Puram.

“Within Delhi, there is a government of a person who should serve the common people, but is continuously involved in scams... Besides indulging in corruption in every department, the Aam Aadmi Party government has also polluted the Yamuna even more,” Annamalai said, referring to jailed Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Annamalai, the BJP candidate for the Coimbatore seat in Tamil Nadu, also accused the Congress of trying to set a narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress is trying to set a narrative — ‘Do you know why PM Modi wants 400 seats? Because Modi wants to destroy the Constitution. PM Modi wants to take away the rights of people.’ But if you look back at any party which has destroyed the Constitution over the last 50-odd years, it is the Congress,” he said.

“Indira Gandhi used Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss state governments 51 times. Article 356 has been used almost 100 times, out of which it was used by the Congress 91 times. Under the Congress’s rule, the Constitution was suspended and liberty was curtailed. They superseded the judiciary and 3-4 judges to make someone CJI. Now they are accusing us,” he said.

Separately, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva exuded confidence that his party will win all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi for a third general election in a row.

“Where there were slums, houses have been built, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that schemes like Ujjwala Yojana reach all sections of society. The Modi government not only brought all these schemes to the ground but also ensured that these schemes reach all sections of society. PM Modi has done all these works because of clear majority… To form a majority BJP government, we have to ensure victory on all seven seats of Delhi,” he said.