Delhi BJP to run 4-week campaign against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will run a four-week long ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ campaign. BJP’s drive will target chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for which the party has prepared 14 specially-designed vans that will play a video on LED screens. Senior BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan with others during a protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi on Friday (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal has taken several U-turns in the last eight years which have “shocked” the people of Delhi.

“The way Arvind Kejriwal has built a palace-like bungalow for himself by violating laws has surprised everyone. Kejriwal used to say that he will live like a common man in a simple and small house. But has spent ₹45 crore of public money to get a house constructed for himself,” said Sachdeva.

The vans will be flagged off from the party office on Sunday.

“Under this campaign, BJP has made a special 27-minute video film about Arvind Kejriwal’s political U-turns, false promises and apologies which will be displayed in every corner of Delhi and on social media too. During the campaign, we will organise viewings of ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ videos at 4,200 locations around the city,” said Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders did not respond when HT reached out for comments.