Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Book on DU’s ‘leadership and growth’ launched

ByAheli Das
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 04:46 am IST

The author spoke about the motivation behind writing the book and the challenges of assembling and interpreting archival material.

Despite historical constraints, DU has steadily expanded its scope and impact, said Delhi University (DU) vice chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday.

Singh was speaking at the formal launch of the book, “The University of Delhi- A Comprehensive Account of Its Reliance, Knowledge, Leadership and Growth” authored by Manisha Chaudhary of the Department of History.

Choudhary spoke about the motivation behind writing the book and the challenges of assembling and interpreting archival material.

Choudhary shared how she traced the University’s journey from its first Vice-Chancellor, Hari Singh Gour (1922–1926), to its present Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, underscoring how successive leaderships navigated constraints and opportunities. She also gave insights into the foundational ideas, processes, and struggles that led to the establishment of the University, its constituent colleges, and other institutions such as the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC also noted that the annual government grant to the University, which was only 25,000 in 1922, has grown to more than 1,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

“This symbolises the University’s growth and the faith the nation places in it,” he added.

