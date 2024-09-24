Boy stabbed to death for refusing ‘party’ to celebrate new phone

NEW DELHI The boy was declared dead by Lok Nayak Hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three boys, studying in classes 9 to 11, are alleged to have stabbed to death a fellow student who allegedly refused to treat them to eatables after buying a new phone in Shakarpur around 7pm on Monday, police said.

The victim’s mother said the boy, a student of Class 9 of a government school, did not go to school on Monday and left home around 5pm. “He didn’t mention where he was going but he usually went out with his friends in the evening. We didn’t know he had gone to buy a phone of where he got the money from,” she said, seeking strict punishment for the accused and for them to be tried as adults.

According to the police, a patrol officer saw bloodstains near an eatery around 7.15pm and questioned locals, who said a group of boys stabbed another minor, and he was taken to hospital. The Lok Nayak Hospital informed police an hour later that a 16-year-old boy was brought dead to the hospital.

“When police reached the spot, doctors informed that the body was inspected and two stab wounds were found on the back,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

According to an initial probe, police found that the boy and a friend bought a mobile phone and were returning from the Shakarpur market, when the incident took place. “They were returning from when they encountered a group of three other boys near a samosa shop. The group demanded a party to celebrate the purchase of the new phone but the boy refused,” an investigator said.

An argument ensued between the two sides and led to a violent altercation, ending with the three boys stabbing him, police said.

A case under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Shakarpur police station and the three boys were apprehended. The dagger used in the crime was also recovered.