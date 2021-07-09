BSES issues advisory ahead of monsoon onset

With monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi by July 10, the distribution companies (discoms) under BSES on Thursday issued an advisory urging people to follow simple safety guidelines and maintain distance from electricity infrastructure.

Explaining its monsoon plan, a spokesperson of Reliance Infrastructure led-BSES discoms said, “We have geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our 4.5 million consumers while taking all safety measures required during the rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines.”

To ensure that over 4.5 million consumers and 1.8 crore residents get uninterrupted power supply, Reliance Infrastructure led BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are undertaking active measures to minimise moisture accumulation in the grids and panels.

“The height of the foundation (base) of transformers in low-lying areas has been increased to safe levels. Proper fencing around all plinth and pole mounted transformers has been done. Due to water-logging, chances of electricity related mishaps are high during monsoon. Simple precautions will help the consumers stay safe. People, especially children, should stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, streetlights etc,” said the spokesperson.

He added the main switch should be turned off in case of water logging and earth leakage circuit breaker should be installed. Consumers should keep a ‘tester’ at their homes to check leakage in case of wet power switches, said the spokesperson adding people should also prune twigs and plants close to electricity lines.

Helpline numbers 19123, 399 99 707 ( south & west Delhi) and 19122, 399 99 808 (east & central Delhi) areas have been set up for consumers to report broken cables, poles or exposed wiring, he said.

