BSES to launch ‘digital twin’ to monitor real-time power flow

Power distribution company BSES is set to launch a “digital twin” project in southwest Delhi’s Janakpuri where a virtual replica of the local electricity grid will be made and engineers will be able to monitor power flows, detect outages, and predict faults in real time. According to officials, similar systems have helped global utilities cut operational costs by 2-4% and reduce outage restoration times by up to 20%. (Photo for representation)

Officials aware of the development said the initiative will cover nearly 165,000 consumers and is likely to be operational this month.

A BSES spokesperson said the “digital twin” project represents a shift from the conventional grid monitoring to predictive, data-lead management and will make it the first time in the country to virtually monitor electricity.

“The initiative integrates critical data sources...and smart metres into a unified digital ecosystem, giving engineers real-time visibility, predictive insights, and simulation capabilities for faster and smarter operational decisions.”

BSES said the project is being developed in collaboration with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), which is a non-profit initiative that works on transitioning to clean energy in emerging economies.

Another official said this was similar to Google Maps, but for electricity. “It creates a constantly updating model of the network, right up to each consumer’s metre. This essentially allows power theft and even faults to be tracked, identified and be acted upon,” the official said.

An interactive dashboard will also be utilised to simulate contingencies, analyse load distribution, and assist in automated fault restoration. “The twin’s AI-driven analytics can also predict potential equipment failures, helping reduce outages and losses,” the second official added.

BSES said the initiative is part of Delhi’s larger smart city vision. According to officials, similar systems have helped global utilities cut operational costs by 2-4% and reduce outage restoration times by up to 20%.

The project was presented last week to over 60 international delegates from more than 40 countries, including ministers and diplomats as part of the eighth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly.