BSF, Punjab police seize 568gm heroin in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 568gm of heroin from a farm field at Dal village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday. Representational image

A team of the Punjab police and the BSF launched a search operation following a tip-off and recovered the narcotics around 1pm, the BSF said.

In another incident on Friday, the BSF and Punjab police recovered a packet of heroin weighing 550gm from a farm field at Daoke village in Amritsar district.

Additionally, SAS Nagar police arrested two suspected smugglers with 1.5kg of heroin. The arrested duo Sukhdeep Singh and Krishan were allegedly part of an international drug cartel.