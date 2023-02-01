Budget has done injustice to people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Union Budget has done “injustice to the people of Delhi” with the state government’s share in the central taxes being fixed at ₹325 crore.

Kejriwal also said that the Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not have any concrete plan for tackling unemployment and inflation, while at the same time allocations for education and health sectors have been reduced.

“This Budget will not provide any relief from inflation and on the contrary, it will lead to a rise in prices of essential commodities. It does not have any concrete plan for tackling unemployment. The reduction of allocation for the education sector from 2.64% to 2.50% is unfortunate. The reduction in allocation for the health sector from 2.2% to 1.98% is going to harm people,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government’s demand for an increased share in Central taxes remains unfulfilled with the Union Budget allocating only ₹325 crore to Delhi, the figure remaining the same for the last 20 years.

The chief minister termed it as a “stepmotherly treatment to the people of Delhi”. He added that while people of Delhi have paid more than ₹1.75 lakh crore in taxes over the last one year, the state has received ₹325 crore for its development.

According to the Budget document, Delhi will receive ₹1,168 crore from the Union home ministry in 2023-24, which includes components such as compensation to 1984 riots victims, share in Central taxes and duties, contribution to Union Territory Disaster Response Fund and Central assistance for externally-aided projects such as the Chandrawal water treatment Plant.

The issue of Delhi’s stagnant share in Central taxes has been raised by the AAP government after every Union Budget in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the Budget will provide better opportunities for youngsters, salaried class, pensioners, women and farmers. “The announcement regarding 100% mechanisation of sewer and septic tank cleaning will prove to be beneficial for sanitation workers,” he said.