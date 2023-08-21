Burari minor’s rape: Delhi govt officer earlier posted with child protection unit

The Delhi government official arrested for the alleged repeated rape of a minor girl over at least three months has worked in the women and child welfare and social welfare departments over the last 25 years, where he also dealt with rights and welfare issues of vulnerable groups and children, according to his social media profile and official documents. Police with the suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife on Monday. (ANI)

In his work profile on LinkedIn, Premoday Khakha states that aims at “building relationships to protect humanity”.

Khakha was arrested on Monday in connection the allegations of rape of the 17-year-old girl, who according to the police and medical officers, became pregnant early in 2021 and underwent an abortion, leading to frequent anxiety attacks and counselling. The suspect’s wife, Seema Rani, 50, too was arrested for allegedly giving the minor abortion pills, officers said.

Khakha joined the department of social welfare in 1998 — of which women and child development department was a part at the time — as a probation welfare officer after completing his masters in social work from Delhi University in 1996, states his social media profile. Prior to this, he was a medical social service officer in AIIMS between 1996 and 1998.

Over the last 25 years, the accused rose from a probation welfare officer to one of the topmost positions in the department, acting as an officer on social duty (OSD) for the WCD minister for one year between March 2022-March 2023.

Atishi currently holds the charge of the ministry of women and child developement. On Monday, the minister said that the incident was “shocking” and sought punishment for the accused.

“An exemplary punishment has to be provided so that people do not even look at women and children in a wrong manner. The justice system has to set an example in such as case where an officer is responsible for welfare of children,” she said.

The WCD departmental records show that the Khakha joined on October 12 1998 as welfare officer. His last transfer posting order was issued on August 8, 2023, whereby he got the charge of deputy director for litigation co-ordination in the department.

The WCD department was carved out as a separate department in November 2007.

An official aware of the departmental work said,“As the officer on special duty to the minister, officials acts as key link between the elected government and the department for implementation of all the policies. All files and co-ordination work is carried out by the OSD.”

In 2011, the accused became the superintendent of the Juvenile Justice Board in 2011, and oversaw the rehabilitation of children, and worked on the Integrated Child Protection Scheme as an assistant director. In 2017, he was the Child Development Project Officer, and in 2019 became assistant director (litigation) in the department.

According to the official cited above, officials in these capacities oversee the probation services under the Juvenile Justice Act and rehabilitation services to children in difficult circumstances. “The department officials also facilitate adoption and foster care services for ensuring the well-being and care of orphaned or vulnerable children. They are also entrusted with providing protection services for women victims of domestic violence, ensuring their safety and support,” the official added, asking not to be named.

Khakha is accused of raping the minor girl after bringing her home and taking her under his guardianship, shortly after her father, a state government official, died in 2020. The two families were on friendly terms and met at a church in 1998, according to the police.

The Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on whether it will probe his previous roles.