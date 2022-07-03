Cab driver robbed of vehicle on Jor Bagh Road
Police have booked two people for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his vehicle in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Saturday afternoon, said officials on Sunday.
The 59-year-old victim — identified as Moti Lal, a resident of east Delhi’s Trilokpuri — was going to the Meherchand Market in Lodhi Colony to get his car repaired on Saturday afternoon, when the incident took place about a kilometre away from the local police station, according to officials.
Lal operated his vehicle with a known cab aggregating company, and on Saturday, he was heading towards the Meherchand Market to get his car repaired, after completing a ride at Palam. “There were ignition issues in the car, so I decided to go to Meherchand Market to get the car repaired. I stopped my car on the Jor Bagh Road and stepped out of the vehicle to relieve myself,” Lal said in his complaint.
“As I returned and sat inside the car... two men walked towards the vehicle,” said Lal. One of them opened the driver’s seat door and forcibly pulled him out of the car and pinned him down, the other person took to the driver’s seat and fled. “It happened so fast that I could not understand what was going on... I was shocked and scared,” Lal alleged, adding that he also lost his cellphone, ATM card, cheque book, and driving licence which were inside the car at the time of the incident.
After several attempts Lal managed to borrow a cellphone from a passerby to contact his brother-in-law (details not shared by police) — also a cab driver by profession — who reached the crime spot and immediately took Lal to the local police station.
Lal’s son Sunil (32), said, “My father, uncle and I had to wait at the police station for around six hours, while the police officers kept trying to dissuade us from registering an FIR in the case. The officers insisted that ‘we were lying to get the car’s claim’... We could file a complaint only around 11pm on Saturday.”
A case has been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said a senior police officer, adding that an investigation is underway. “We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas of the crime spot, and will identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said, requesting anonymity.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
