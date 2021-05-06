CampusCalling: Gargi College students help differently abled, underprivileged women

Even the pandemic hasn’t been able to douse the spirit of students of Delhi University’s Gargi College, who have always gone an extra mile for women empowerment. Paving a way to uplift the marginalised sections of the society through their acts of compassion, around 90 girls of Gargi College are imparting digital vocational training in making masks, pouches, bags and the likes from discarded cloth waste as part of Enactus’ Project Rachna, to empower the rural women.

Supporting the rural women in such tough times, these students have managed to successfully reduce 341 kgs of cloth waste and contribute to the financial independence of 36 women. “The creative team teaches the rural women to make products like folders, masks, pouches, scrunchies from cloth by recycling and upcycling the raw materials. Another team markets and sells their products through various digital platforms and distributes the proceeds among the women, to uplift their social status,” says Adya Sukhija, a first year student of BA (Hons) Business Economics.

Not one to get bogged down by the challenges of the lockdown, the students are giving their best to benefit the rural women by using technology. Charu Arora, a second year student pursuing BCom (Hons) says, “We have conducted a few online sessions and are working on introducing new product ideas for the rural women. Some students have even shot some DIY videos and sent to the women to continue teaching them during these difficult times. Apart from this, we are providing help by marketing the products made by them. And recently, using money through a grant, we provided an LED TV to some women who have partial vision impairment, to help them make the products through the visual media.”

Adding value to the lives of the underprivileged and the differently-abled women, these self motivated youngsters have been contributing to the cause whole heartedly. “For me, the motivation to support the cause comes from the positive difference it generates. When I see the women create something beautiful out of someone else’s cloth waste, it feels like an achievement. To give an object which is perceived as a discard, a beautiful form, and a new shelf life is moving. Seeing the professional growth of these women makes me realise the importance of being independent myself,” Avineet Kaur, a final year student of BCom (Hons). And Sanjana, a final year student pursuing BCom (Hons), adds: “When I went to train these women, they were so enthusiastic that despite their household work they took out time and worked hard to finish making the products and achieve targets on time. Their consistency and loyalty towards their work has taught me a lot about life and discipline.”

In the presently rocky market place, due to the havoc of pandemic waves, the students are aiming to secure the future of these rural women. “Due to Covid-19, their community has lost pre-existing market, and are struggling to boost their sales. Therefore, our vision is to upgrade the virtual demand of the products made by them,” says Nitya Maniktala, a second year student of Political Science (Hons). And Shunyam Gupta, a second year student of BCom (Hons) adds, “Once the lockdown ends and the situation becomes better, we will resume setting up seasonal stalls at corporates and markets across Delhi like in Greater Kailash and Dilli Haat. The women working under this project have become adept at making eco-friendly products such as folders, diaries, sling bags, rugs etc which sell really well!”

And the women who have benefitted from this project are grateful to the students for their efforts. “The money we have earned has not only helped us in making ends meet but also enabled us to buy gifts for our children. Seeing them happy makes me satisfied as well,” says one of the rual women, on condition of anonymity.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

