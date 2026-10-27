524 pedestrian deaths reported in Delhi till October 15: Traffic police data

As many as 524 pedestrians were killed in Delhi till October 15 this year due to road accidents out of which 262 were killed by unknown vehicles, data by the Delhi Traffic Police revealed. At least 519 fatal crashes involving the deaths of 524 pedestrians were reported during this period. (Representative file photo)

While 262 pedestrians were killed by unknown vehicles, 69 such deaths were caused by private cars, while motorcycles and scooters accounted for 56 pedestrian deaths till October 15. At least 519 fatal crashes involving the deaths of 524 pedestrians were reported during this period, shows the data seen by HT.

Non-fatal road crashes

The national Capital witnessed 1,322 road accidents involving pedestrians, in which 1,518 such people were injured, with unknown vehicles accounting for 429 such accidents, leaving 466 pedestrians injured.

Accidents involving two wheelers

A total of 428 pedestrians were injured in 375 road accidents in which they were hit either by motorcycles or scooters. Similarly, 324 pedestrians were injured as they were hit by private cars that accounted for 271 simple road accidents, according to the traffic police data.

A senior police officer said the traffic police department has a dedicated road crash cell that maintains and analyses data related to road accidents in the national Capital to understand the latest patterns and accordingly implement preventive measures and road engineering interventions.

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“The data analysis focuses on identifying the accident-prone areas and the issues leading to road crashes. Any particular stretch reporting between five and 10 fatal accidents in a year becomes a hotspot, prompting a detailed study of the area by various agencies and organisations working on road safety. Their reports and recommendations are examined and are accordingly implemented to the extent possible,” the officer said.

The figures showing unidentified vehicles’ maximum involvement in more than half of the 519 fatal road crashes and over 32% of the non-fatal road crashes, both involving pedestrians, recorded in Delhi till October 15, also highlight the challenge of identifying vehicles involved in such crashes.

Heavy vehicles such as trucks, buses and cranes, also contributed to the toll.

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According to the data, heavy transport and goods vehicles accounted for 82 fatal and non-fatal road crashes, in which 41 pedestrians were killed in 40 fatal crashes while 46 walkers were injured after being hit by such vehicles in 42 simple accidents.

“There were 14 fatal crashes in which as many (14) pedestrians were killed after being hit by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The number of injured pedestrians was 35 in 29 simple accidents reported till October 15. The number of pedestrian fatalities have increased from last year, when only nine such people were killed in nine accidents involving DTC buses in the entire year. The reasons for the rise in fatalities are being examined,” another officer said.

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According to the data till October 15 this year, other state buses were linked to five fatal crashes that killed seven people, while cluster buses accounted for three pedestrian deaths in as many fatal crashes. Taxis and auto-rickshaws accounted for 14 fatal accidents, killing 14 pedestrians.

A total of 15 pedestrians were killed after being hit by e-rickshaws, the data reported till October 15, while one pedestrian was killed during that period after being hit by a police vehicle. One pedestrian was also killed after being hit by a bicycle, shows the traffic police data.