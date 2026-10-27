Trump vows ‘No Invasion of Our Country Act,’ death penalty for major traffickers at Mississippi midterms rally

President Donald Trump pledged new immigration, crime and election measures during a campaign rally in Mississippi on Monday. Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Mississippi to outline his immigration, crime and election agenda while urging voters to back Republican candidates. Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

In his address, Trump promised to pursue the “No Invasion of Our Country Act,” expand the death penalty for major drug traffickers and human traffickers, and require voter identification and proof of citizenship if Republicans retain power after the 2026 US midterm elections.

Speaking to supporters, Trump said Republicans would introduce the “No Invasion of Our Country Act.” “We will pass the ‘No Invasion of Our Country Act,’” Trump said.

He also promised to seek the death penalty for “large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer.”

Trump added that Republicans would push legislation requiring voter identification, proof of citizenship and what he called the “SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

The proposals formed part of Trump’s closing campaign message as Republicans seek to maintain control of Congress in the November 3 elections.