Can lay down my life for country: Delhi CM Kejriwal
A day after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), vandalised property at his official residence, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the country and added that hooliganism will not help in the country’s progress even as the Delhi Police arrested eight people in connection with the incident and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj moved the high court demanding a probe by a special investigation team.
“Kejriwal is not important. I am an insignificant man in the larger context. I am a simple Aam Aadmi. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the greater good of the country if it helps. But I strongly believe that such hooliganism will not help the progress of our motherland. If we have to tread the path of development, build an India of the 21st century, we need to build a society that believes in love, peace, harmony and brotherhood,” the Delhi chief minister said while talking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.
Also Read | 'Only have victim card': Gambhir mocks Kejriwal after life threat accusation
Members of the BJYM led by BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday protested outside the Civil Lines residence of the Delhi CM against the latter’s remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files in the Delhi assembly last Thursday. They alleged that Kejriwal mocked the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. The protesters threw paint at the gate of the CM’s house and vandalised a boom barrier and a CCTV. They also clashed with the police and jumped the barricades to reach the CM’s residence.
Kejriwal said, “We wasted 75 years doing this cheap politics of hatred, violence and hooliganism. What does it say about our country and our politics if the biggest party of India, the one which rules our Union, acts like this? What will the youth think about its leaders? They will think this is the right way and they should adopt it too. This would only hinder the path of our development.”
Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP general secretary, said, “It was a routine protest. It was not done to harm any leader. Kejriwal and the AAP was making false statements to divert the people’s attention from the real issue which is his (CM’s) statement in the assembly on Kashmiri Pandits.”
The Delhi Police on Thursday said eight people have been arrested in connection with the violence near CM’s house on Wednesday.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said the eight suspects were identified from the CCTV footage of the incident. “They have been identified as Chander Kant (27 years), Pradeep Tiwari (27), Raju Kumar Singh (28), Jitender Singh Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar Rajput (35), Niraj Dixit (25) and Sunny Kushwaha (25). Three of them are students, and others are employed. The suspects are residents of Kirti Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Vihar, Azadpur among others,” he said.
He added that more people could be arrested in the case on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras. “We have deployed several teams to trace and arrest others,” Kalsi said.
Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged a “plot to kill Kejriwal” by the BJP. “As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today’s attack on the chief minister’s house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this,” he said at a press conference.
Meanwhile, in a petition filed before the Delhi high court AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded high-level probe into the incident, and alleged that the vandalism appears to have been carried out with Delhi Police’s “complicity”.
Bharadwaj demanded a probe into the role of the city police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the Delhi CM’s residence. His petition said, “Those who were charged with the protection of the Delhi CM, that is, the Delhi Police, completely abdicated their duty, without any regard for the fact that they were protecting an elected constitutional functionary and the fact that he was given Z+ security by Delhi police itself.”
“The police’s inaction was in blatant violation of the high court’s August 22, 2017 direction in which the Delhi Police was directed to ensure that no unnecessary protest takes place on the road in front of the Delhi CM’s house as it is a residential area,” Bharadwaj said.
The MLA, in his petition, also said that while he strongly supports the right to protest peacefully, even if such protest is against the Delhi government, violence cannot and ought not to be permitted and condoned.
-
Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals
With temperatures soaring and the heatwave prevailing over the city this week, there has been a rise in the number of patients approaching government and private hospitals in the city with complaints of allergy, diarrhoea, and skin problems, especially among children and the elderly. Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea.
-
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
-
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
-
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
-
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics