Car on wrong side hits bike, 1 killed in Sadhrana Dhani

A 25-year-old man was killed and his brother-in-law was injured after the bike they were riding in Sadhrana Dhani, Gurugram had a head-on collision with a car speeding on the wrong side of the road, police said on Wednesday. Police said after the accident, the car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind (File Photo)

The incident was just the latest in a series of fatal accidents precipitated by a vehicle illegally driving on the wrong side of the road — a chronic traffic offence that plagues the streets of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The latest incident occurred late on October 11. Police said the deceased, identified as Rahul Sharma, and his brother-in-law Shatrughan Sharma, 29, were travelling from Chandu Budhera to Hayatpur on a motorcycle when they had a head-on collision with a Delhi-registered Swift Dzire car speeding on the wrong side of the road at Sadhrana Dhani near Sector 95B.

“Rahul Sharma was flung into the air and fell on the road, sustaining severe injuries. Shatrughan Sharma, however, had a relatively soft landing as he fell on a field on the side of the road,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said.

“Passing commuters took the two to hospital, from where police were told about the accident,” he said.

Police said Rahul Sharma’s family later shifted him to a private hospital in Sector 10, where he died during treatment on Tuesday. On Shatrughan Sharma’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the unidentified driver under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections on Tuesday night.

Kumar said after the accident, the car driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. “We are gathering the car owner’s details from Delhi authorities as it was registered there,” the officer said.