Car rams into 3 children after driver loses control in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh | Video

Three children suffered injuries after they were hit by a speeding car near a school in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday. “Gajender, 30, a resident of Pratap Nagar, lost control over his vehicle near the Lilawati school, and rammed into the three children who were standing on the footpath," news agency PTI quoted deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi as saying.

The incident took place around 9am, and was caught on a CCTV camera installed across the street. The video of the incident, which is now doing rounds on the internet, shows the out-of-control car ramming into the kids on the sidewalk before coming to a stop in the distance. Upon seeing this, locals and nearby people rushed to the spot. Later, some can even be seen beating the driver when he exits the vehicle.

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police



The driver has been arrested

Two children, aged 10 and four years are out of danger, while a six-year-old kid is under observation, the DCP said.

