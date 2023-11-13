CBI seeks Delhi LG nod for case against ex-minister Jain

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the approval of lieutenant governor VK Saxena under the Prevention of Corruption Act to conduct investigation against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and former jail superintendent Raj Kumar for their alleged involvement in an extortion racket. They have also been accused of receiving protection money from jail inmates, including alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in exchange for enabling them to live peacefully and comfortably in jail, officials aware of the development said on Monday. Satyendar Jain currently out on interim bail, granted to him on medical grounds (HT Archive)

Jain held several key portfolios, including health, home and public works department (PWD), and was arrested last year in a money laundering case.

He is currently out on interim bail, granted to him on medical grounds. Kumar, the then jail superintendent of jail No. 4, is under suspension.

CBI on November 10 wrote to LG seeking his approval for conducting the inquiry against Jain and the former superintendent in two separate letters. “The letters will be put up to the LG for consideration as per laid down procedure,” said officials from the LG office.

An AAP official in a statement said: “The CBI has sought LG’s permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar... This is nothing but a mockery of law. AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates.”

“Satyendar Jain, the former jail minister, and Raj Kumar have been accused of indulging in high-level corruption and running extortion racket in connivance with other accomplices, including the then Delhi’s Director General of Prisons, Sandeep Goel, and the then additional inspector general of prisons, Mukesh Prasad, who are both under suspension,” an officials aware of the matter said.

According to the CBI letters, which have been seen by HT, Jain had received ₹10 crore as extortion money from Chandrashekhar in several tranches from 2018 to 2021.

Jain, Goel, Prasad and Kumar are accused of misusing their official positions as public servants in extending undue favour to Chandrashekhar and other high-profile inmates in Delhi jails in exchange for valuable considerations. Jain has denied all charges.

