Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand.
The official press release by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated, “Today, the migrant people of Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. Chief Minister Shri Dhami expected everyone to be cooperative in the development of Uttarakhand (sic).”
Through this cell, along with resolving the problems of the migrant brothers, efforts will be made to implement their suggestions related to the interest of the state, said the CM.
Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent. He said that our expatriate people of Uttarakhand are not only partners in the development of our state but also our brand ambassadors.
-
Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt
A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from Mantu Yadav's supporters in Bihar's Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer. Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.
-
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
-
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
-
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
-
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
