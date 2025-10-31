Central Delhi traffic restrictions in place for events to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary

Traffic in central Delhi will be disrupted on Friday during the morning and evening peak hours, due to a slew of events planned on the occasion of National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, traffic police said. “No traffic will be allowed on the DDU Marg from Minto Road traffic signal to ITO chowk,” a second advisory read.

Officials aware of the matter said that floral tributes at Patel Chowk by the President, Union home minister and chief minister Rekha Gupta will take place between 6am and 7.30am, and a run that will be attended by 10,000 people will take place from 6am to 9.30am.

“In order to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event, vehicular traffic will be affected on Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Purana Qila Road and some of the connected roads,” the New Delhi district traffic police said in their advisory.

For the floral tribute at Patel Chowk, traffic diversion will be in place from 6am to 7.30am from Outer Connaught Circle-Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg-Sansad Marg traffic signal, and roundabouts at Rail Bhavan, Windsor, MLA and Buta Singh. No vehicular traffic or parking will be allowed on Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Rafi Marg towards Patel Chowk roundabout and Red Cross Road.

“Commuters going towards Dhaula Kuan may use Vande Matram Marg and Mother Teressa Crescent Marg to reach their destination,” the advisory read.

For the “Run for Unity” event, diversions will be in place from 6am to 9.30am on the stretch from Purana Qila Road to Shahjahan Road via C-Hexagon (India Gate circle), Ring Road (both carriageways), Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards C-Hexagon, Mathura Road to Shershah Road towards C-Hexagon, stretch from Zakir Hussain/Subramaniam Bharti Marg crossing towards C-Hexagon and from Pandara Road/Subramaniam Bharti Marg crossing towards the C-Hexagon.

For a third event, traffic diversion will be in place from 3.30pm to 7.30pm, from Moti Lal Nehru Path (MNLP) to Janpath, Man Singh Road/Jashwant Singh Road crossing towards C-Hexagon, Sunhari Bagh Road-Sunhari Masjid roundabout towards Rafi Marg, GPO and Windsor roundabouts, Outer CC-Sansad Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and Rail Bhawan roundabouts, W-Point towards C-Hexagon via Tilak Marg, Mandi House towards C-Hexagon via Coppernicus Marg, Windsor Palace towards C-Hexagon and Jaswant Singh Road roundabout towards C-Hexagon.

Restrictions will also be implemented from 6am to 9am on stretches from Minto Road to ITO Chowk via DDU Marg, ITO Chowk to IP flyover, and on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, from ITO to Delhi Gate.

