Centre exploring unified parking management body, new facilities for Delhi

The Centre is exploring the possibility of creating a unified parking management authority for Delhi, bringing multiple civic and transport agencies under a coordinated framework to tackle the Capital’s chronic parking issues, according to officials aware of the matter. Officials said agencies have been asked to submit detailed data on parking slots under their jurisdiction. (HT Photo/Representative)

Authorities have also identified 27 hotspots across the city for creating parking facilities, which are leading to congestion on the Capital’s roads.

Officials said discussions are underway on the parking management with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and other stakeholders, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department.

Officials said agencies have been asked to submit detailed data on parking slots under their jurisdiction, including equivalent car space, authorised and unauthorised parking areas, parking capacity, and paid and unpaid parking facilities.

Information about parking conditions around heritage and tourist sites, revenue generation, and challenges in the existing system has also been sought.

The 27 sites, the list of which is seen by HT, include the central range, where key locations identified include areas near New Delhi Metro Station Gate No. 3, Ajmal Khan Park Road, and Shastri Park near Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh, where a multilevel parking has been proposed.

Another proposal involves converting the existing Dangal Maidan parking opposite Old Delhi Railway Station into a multilevel facility.

A number of proposals are concentrated in the New Delhi range, where land near the Coast Guard office, opposite Patiala House court on Purana Quila Road, has been proposed for multilevel parking. Parking facilities have been proposed near Priya red light on Munirka Marg, and on land along Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road near Nangal Dewat red light.