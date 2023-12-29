Centre sanctions 1,352 crore for road, bridge projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned ₹1,170.16 crore for 29 roads projects in Ladakh. Union minister Nitin Gadkari (HT File)

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”,formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari said ₹1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 roads projects, encompassing state highway and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Additionally, ₹181.71 crore has been allocated for eight bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24, the road transport and highways minister said.

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.