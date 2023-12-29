close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Centre sanctions 1,352 crore for road, bridge projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

Centre sanctions 1,352 crore for road, bridge projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Dec 29, 2023 10:34 PM IST

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”,formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari said ₹1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 roads projects, encompassing state highway and other major roads in the Union Territory

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned 1,170.16 crore for 29 roads projects in Ladakh.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (HT File)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari (HT File)

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”,formerly known as Twitter, Gadkari said 1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 roads projects, encompassing state highway and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Additionally, 181.71 crore has been allocated for eight bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24, the road transport and highways minister said.

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out