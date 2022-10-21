Chinese woman staying in Delhi, hiding identity as Nepali monk, arrested

A Chinese woman named Cai Ruo was apprehended by Delhi police on Thursday for alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The police informed that a Nepali citizenship certificate in the name of “Dolma Lama” was recovered from her which she allegedly made to hide her identity. But after contacting Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Delhi Police found out that the woman was a Chinese national and she travelled to India on a Chinese passport in 2019.

The accused was arrested from Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi, following searches based on the information received, said Delhi police.

A case has been registered under section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) read with 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467(Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 474 (Having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) IPC and 14 Foreigners Act at Police station (PS) Special Cell, said Delhi police as reported by ANI.

The accused Chinese woman has been sent to police custody for 14 days. As per reports, the woman has been living at Majnu Ka Tilla, a Tibetan refugee colony in north Delhi; under the disguise of a Buddhist monk, wearing a traditional deep red monk robe, with a short haircut. She also claimed that some Communist party leaders of China wanted to kill her, so she fled to India.

(With ANI inputs)