close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Church leaders attend Kerala CM's X'mas feast amidst minister's controversial remarks

Church leaders attend Kerala CM's X'mas feast amidst minister's controversial remarks

PTI |
Jan 04, 2024 08:37 AM IST

Church leaders attend Kerala CM's X'mas feast amidst minister's controversial remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cheriyan's comments about bishops, representatives from the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) and other Christian groups participated in a Christmas feast organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

HT Image
HT Image

KCBC is the apex body of Catholic bishops in the southern state and its president, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, was present at the event, according to sources.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The participation of Christian priests in the CM's feast on Wednesday assumes significance, given the KCBC's strong protest against State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan for his remarks directed at bishops who had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Christmas programme.

Subsequently, Minister Cheriyan withdrew his contentious statement after the KCBC declared non-cooperation with the state government until an apology was issued.

In response to criticism from various church groups, Minister Cheriyan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, announced on Tuesday that he was retracting the controversial parts of his speech related to "cake and wine" that had offended them.

However, the minister maintained his position on the alleged silence of bishops concerning "violence targeting Christians" in Manipur and other parts of the country during their meeting with Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out