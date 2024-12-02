City of horrors: 3 murders in 24 hours

At least three people were allegedly stabbed to death in separate incidents in less than 24 hours across the city, with their bodies recovered on Sunday morning, police officers said. Police personnel investigate after an unidentified man was found dead near Geeta Colony flyover in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI)

All the three victims are men, and aged between 25 and 38 years. Police are yet to make arrests in all the cases.

While police have begun investigation into their deaths, the incidents point to the rising crime in the national capital with several extortions, robberies, murders and firings reported in the recent past. The issue has also become a political flashpoint between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged inadequate action by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the central government, where BJP is in the power.

In the first case, a man’s body with stab wounds was recovered from the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi early on Sunday. The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found with stab wounds on his face, head and neck, police said.

Police suspect that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object. The motive behind the killing is under probe, officers said, adding that a case was registered at Kotwali police station.

According to officers, the matter was reported to the police by commuters at around 6.35 am. Raja Banthia, DCP (north) said, “We received a call and an investigating officer was sent. On inspection, an unknown male dead body aged around 25-30 year was found lying at Geeta Colony flyover towards Shanti Van Chowk.”

Police are now analysing CCTV camera footage, while a crime team is also inspecting the spot, officers said.

The body of another man, aged 38, who was allegedly stabbed to death, was recovered from a park in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar on Sunday morning, police said adding that a case was registered, and investigation was underway. Police are yet to make arrests in the case.

The victim was a resident of Rohini who worked as a delivery agent with a private firm, police said, but refused to share his name on account of ongoing investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel said their control room received a call around 7:15 am regarding a body lying in a park in Rohini Sector 11. When police reached the spot, they recovered the man’s body with multiple stab wounds. On further probe, his belongings - mobile phone, wallet, bag, and other things - were found intact.

Police ruled out robbery as the motive behind the murder. “There were at least three stab wounds. The body was shifted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital after the scene of crime was inspected by forensic and crime team,” the DCP said.

A case has been filed against unidentified suspects. The man is survived by his wife and two children and he is originally from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Meanwhile, locals said that incidents of crime are a common occurrence in the park. “The body was found at around 6am when people went for a walk in the Japani Park. Robberies and snatching happen every few days in this park. We had restricted the entry to the park earlier but its open again,” said Resident Welfare Association president RC Kamboj.

In the third case, a 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men due to “personal enmity” inside a park in west Delhi’s Naraina on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar, who lives in Naraina with his family.

Vichitra Veer, DCP (west) said, “The body was found by locals and a case was registered. Multiple teams were immediately formed to identify and apprehend the persons involved in the incident.”

Police said they have identified a few suspects and detained two persons who are yet to be arrested.

The victim’s family alleged that he was killed after he objected to hooliganism in the area. “We took the family’s statement. All those aspects are being investigated into, based on the allegations of the family. The family has been assured that action will be taken against all involved...” said the DCP.

Kumar’s wife, Mamta told police that minutes before his killing, he called her and said that someone was “following” him.

Mamta said, “I told him to come home. Around five months back, his brother, Pramod Rai was killed a group of men over some stupid fight. I think the same men killed my husband. They had threatened us before. Yet, the police are not making any arrests.”

Police said they are probing the allegations.