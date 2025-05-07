Civil defence drill: Hospitals to prepare for patient influx

Government and private hospitals across the Capital are gearing up to participate in a large-scale security drill on Wednesday, aimed at testing the preparedness of Delhi’s healthcare system against “new and complex threats”, officials said. Police and security personnel in central Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the drill. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The exercise, termed the “Mega Civil Defence Mock Drill”, will train staff at hospitals and health centres to handle emergencies such as a sudden spike in patient inflow or mass casualty scenarios.

While some state-run hospitals have not received direct orders from the health ministry, they are proceeding with the drill as a precaution. “We’ve had no formal communication from the ministry, but we are going ahead with the awareness drill as a preparedness measure,” said an official from Lok Nayak Hospital, requesting anonymity.

A circular issued by Lok Nayak said the drill will raise awareness about air raid sirens, crash blackout measures, evacuation plans, and civil defence training for staff and students. A sensitisation session is scheduled at 12 noon in the Disaster Ward of the Casualty Department.

Other government hospitals including Babu Jag Jivan Hospital, DDU Hospital, Charak Palika Hospital, the government hospital in Burari, and ESIC Hospital will also hold mock drills at 4pm.

Several private hospitals — including Fortis, Apollo, Wellness Home Clinic, and Sleep Centre in Paschim Vihar — have confirmed their participation.

“All doctors and staff are being trained to respond swiftly during high patient inflow. Even smaller facilities like ours must be ready,” said Dr Vikas Mittal, director, Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre.

At PSRI Hospital, a ‘Code Yellow’ drill will simulate an external disaster scenario involving patients from other hospitals or mass casualty sites. “All patients will be treated as critically ill, requiring urgent care,” said Dr Anju Wali, medical director at the hospital.