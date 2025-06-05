Classroom case: Probe said to focus on Jain; Sisodia’s role also under scanner

Former Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain is the primary focus of the investigation being carried out by Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) into the alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms, while formed deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is being probed for giving post-facto approval to the project, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Jain has been summoned to appear before the bureau on June 6, and Sisodia on June 9. (PTI)

Jain has been summoned to appear before the bureau on June 6, and Sisodia on June 9. Both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are to be questioned at the ACB’s office in central Delhi.

Senior ACB officials said the investigation was launched based on statements by contractors and architects, many of whom have pointed to Jain’s direct involvement in procedural lapses and financial mismanagement. “We will be able to make a definitive statement on their roles only after the probe is complete and the charge sheet is filed,” said one official.

As for Sisodia, investigators said he granted post-facto approval for the project in 2018-19—nearly three years after the construction was completed. He also allotted deposit work for the project, a move that may not in itself be criminal, but is under scrutiny.

“Post-facto approvals are retroactive decisions often taken without prior sanction. Similarly, in deposit work, one department provides funds to another, and execution is the latter’s responsibility. These are procedural acts. But we are probing deeper to determine if his actions were merely procedural or indicative of culpability,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity.

According to ACB, the alleged irregularities occurred during the AAP government’s drive to expand classroom infrastructure in Delhi’s government-run schools. The case concerns the construction of 12,748 semi-permanent classrooms across multiple school campuses. The project was initially valued at ₹860 crore, but subsequent cost escalations—largely carried out without fresh tenders or adherence to procurement norms—brought the total to over ₹2,800 crore.

ACB’s April 30 FIR names both Jain and Sisodia and invokes Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), following clearance under Section 17-A of the POC Act.

Summons issued to the two leaders cite their roles in the decision-making process and ask them to provide written submissions and supporting documents. “Allegations have been levelled against several then-government functionaries, including you by name... Non-compliance with this notice may attract legal proceedings,” the notice reads.

Both Jain and Sisodia have denied wrongdoing in earlier public statements.

Officials said a key part of the investigation is focused on how consultants and architects were appointed without following Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines or the CPWD Works Manual. Cost escalations were allegedly pushed through by these consultants without inviting fresh bids, thereby bypassing competitive tendering.

A senior official involved in the probe said, “Contracts worth ₹860 crore were awarded, and then inflated by up to 90%, eventually reaching nearly ₹2,892 crore. A sum of ₹205 crore from this escalation was for what were termed ‘richer specifications’—upgrades that had no financial justification or transparency.”

Investigators further allege that although the classrooms were built as semi-permanent structures (SPS)—designed to last about 30 years—the cost per classroom averaged ₹24.86 lakh, nearly five times the market cost of ₹5 lakh per room. “That figure is comparable to what would be expected for fully reinforced concrete (RCC) buildings with a lifespan of 75 years,” said one official. “No justification was provided for why SPS was chosen over permanent structures if the cost was almost the same.”

Another revelation that has drawn serious concern is the concealment of a report by the Chief Technical Examiner (CTE) of the CVC. The report, issued in February 2020, flagged several procurement violations and showed how amendments made after contracts were awarded contributed to massive financial losses. However, it was allegedly kept under wraps for nearly three years.

The investigation was prompted by complaints filed by BJP leaders, who alleged that the AAP government manipulated costs and procedures to favour select contractors.