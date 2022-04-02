Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off
Day One of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and goods carrier vehicles led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas with buses queuing up on the extreme left lane of the road and moving at a snail’s pace. In places such as Azadpur, harried passengers got off buses and started walking alongside, videos posted on social media showed.
But despite the hiccups, the drive was welcomed by motorists, who said they had a smoother commute on Friday with buses sticking to their lane.
Seven drivers were issued fines on Friday for violating lane discipline. Officials said enforcement will be made more stringent from Saturday.
Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “It’s a new move and, naturally, it’s a learning curve for drivers, the transport department as well as the public. It’s a reorientation exercise and things will stabilise soon. We are working to address the issue of congestion and long queues. We will be optimising fleet timings to avoid congestion.”
The Delhi government started the drive in compliance with a Supreme Court order mandating that buses ply only on the extreme left lane of the road and stop only at designated stops, earmarked by bus boxes. On Friday, most buses and goods carriers abided by the rules, but that meant long queues and slow-moving traffic in places.
The transport department identified 46 major corridors for the drive, though the rule is applicable across the city. The initiative is being implemented in three phases, across 474.91km.
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at ITO intersection and said the citizens’ road safety is of paramount importance. “By assigning dedicated lanes to buses and enforcement of safety measures, we are committed to making Delhi’s roads safer for motorists, non-motorised transport and pedestrians. It will also help minimise traffic congestion,” he said.
Aside from congestion in a few areas, the drive by and large resulted in a significant improvement in driving experience, said commuters.
“I had a smooth driving experience through ITO even during rush hour because buses stayed on a single lane. Lane discipline for buses is necessary to make the roads safer for the public. In fact, every driver must stick to lane driving so that accidents are fewer,” said Anu Bakshi, member ‘Margdarshan’, an NGO working for road safety.
A violation of the lane driving will attract a fine of ₹10,000, transport officials said, adding that violations will also be punished with prosecution under the Motor Vehicles Act, suspension of driving licence and termination of vehicle permit. Cranes have also been deployed with the enforcement teams for removing vehicles that are found parked/obstructing the bus lanes, officials said.
-
BJP flays Punjab’s resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer to state
Senior Chandigarh-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have criticised the Punjab assembly's resolution against imposition of central services rules in Chandigarh. Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supported the Punjab assembly's resolution. ALSO READ: Transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab: AAP government's flashpoint with Centre He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region.
-
Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked
City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India's move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari's recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead. The toll fee has been hiked by ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the type of vehicle.
-
Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now
After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter. No case has been registered against the officials so far.
-
Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session
Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan. A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.
-
From filing under wrong category to not paying at all, tax defaulters aplenty in Ludhiana
With the municipal corporation commencing verification of property tax returns, at least 9,024 owners who have never paid tax have been identified in the city. So far, the civic body has completed verification for seven out of 37 blocks in the city. Besides, 1,620 property owners have also been caught evading tax by filing under the wrong category. As per officials, MC got a survey of properties done through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre in 2013-14.
