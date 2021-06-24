Home / Cities / Delhi News / Congress councillor from Kishan Ganj joins AAP
Congress councillor from Kishan Ganj joins AAP

"Inspired by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, Usha Sharma from the Congress party who is the current councillor of the ward no 81 -N of Kishan Ganj is joining the AAP," state convenor Gopal Rai said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 03:12 AM IST

Congress councillor Usha Sharma on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi minister and AAP state convener Gopal Rai.

“Inspired by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, Usha Sharma from the Congress party who is the current councillor of the ward no 81 -N of Kishan Ganj is joining the AAP. Due to the corruption by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the situation has become such that the civic bodies have to sell the property of MCD,” Rai said.

Currently, the BJP rules all three municipal bodies. MCD polls are due next year.

