Delhi’s first-ever international-standard ice skating rink is set to come up at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23, with the project now awarded to an agency through competitive bidding and construction expected to begin soon, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced on Saturday. Capital to get ice skating facility of int’l standards

The project is spread across 4,200sqm and will have a rink measuring 60m x 30m, officials said.

“It will be built to international specifications and will not only offer Delhi residents a much-needed recreational facility but will also support training in winter sports such as ice skating, figure skating, curling and ice hockey,” said a DDA spokesperson.

The selected agency will build and operate the facility for 15 years on a licence-fee model and will be required to form a joint venture or special purpose vehicle with international partners for technical expertise and operations.

“The ice skating rink will serve as a state-of-the-art sporting arena and also double up as a climate-controlled recreational escape, especially welcome during Delhi’s long summer months. We have very limited facilities for ice sports in India, and none in Delhi. This will be the first such large-scale setup in the city,” said the spokesperson.

The rink is being developed within the cloverleaf section of the Sector 23 sports complex and is strategically located near the Dwarka Expressway and the airport tunnel connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3. Officials said the proximity to the Urban Extension Road (UER 2) further enhances accessibility to the facility.

The announcement comes close on the heels of another offbeat leisure initiative—DDA’s plan to launch hot air balloon rides from four sites across the city: Asita, Baansera, Yamuna Sports Complex, and the CWG Village Sports Complex. These balloon rides, also a first for Delhi, are expected to offer people a panoramic aerial view of the capital.

According to DDA officials, the ice skating project is an outcome of the lieutenant governor’s directive to explore and promote niche sports in the city. Growing national interest in winter sports prompted the move, with DDA noting the lack of infrastructure in the region to support training and events, the official added.

In July, DDA had also invited design and concept proposals for the rink from architects and consultants.

“The goal is to create a facility that is both functional for athletes and appealing to the general public. The rink is expected to include spectator seating, changing areas and auxiliary service infrastructure,” the official said.

DDA’s request for proposal floated in January says that the rink has to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities and should include features that cater to diverse community needs, such as varying skill levels and multi-purpose areas for community engagement. The agency is also expected to explore possibilities for incorporating digital ticketing, scheduling systems, and interactive displays.

DDA has two sports complexes in Dwarka sectors 11 and 17, and five others are in various stages of construction in sectors 23, 8, 19, 19B and Rohini Sector 33. All these are expected to be completed by the end of the year. DDA currently has 16 sports complexes, three mini-sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms. Centres of excellence are being developed in many sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, and hockey in various Dwarka sectors and a centre of excellence in aquatics in Rohini Sector 33.