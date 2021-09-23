Contact with live wire kills 5-yr-old boy; injures 2 others in Delhi’s Khanpur

A five-year-old boy was killed and two other children were injured after they came in contact with a live wire while playing in south Delhi’s Khanpur on Wednesday evening, police said. A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that at 4.40 pm on Wednesday, the police control room was informed that a live electric wire was lying on the road and two children had suffered electric shocks. A police team headed by a sub-inspector from the Neb Sarai police station was sent there.

On reaching there, the police team learnt that three children were injured and taken to a private hospital. At the hospital, the team was told that one of the boys had dead. The other two, aged six and five, were undergoing treatment and they were out of danger, the police said.

“An Initial enquiry has revealed that on Wednesday, a live electric wire of one of the temporary connections fell on the ground, causing the casualty. We have registered a case and further action is being taken,” added DCP Thakur.