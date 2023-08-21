Burari minor rape: AAP, BJP trade barbs regarding posting of govt officer

After senior government official Premoday Khakha, posted with Delhi’s women and child development (WCD) department, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl living under his guardianship, a political controversy broke out over his elevation and role as the officer on special duty (OSD) to the WCD minister in March 2022. Police with the suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife on Monday. (ANI)

The document regarding his appointment as OSD, dated March 29, 2022, cited a note from GP Singh, secretary to the then-WCD minister Kailash Gehlot, saying the minister has “desired” his appointment.

“In view of the added responsibility... an officer having domain knowledge and well conversant with the issues related to the women and child department may be posted as OSD to minister... Minister has desired that Shri Premoday Khakha may be deputed as OSD...” the document said.

Khakha served as OSD to Gahlot for nearly a year, but was relieved of his duties after Gahlot was divested of the portfolio on March 9 this year. The ministry was then taken over by Atishi.

To be sure, Khakha has been working with the WCD department for over 25 years and has overseen crucial units like the Juvenile Justice Board and observation homes. While his social media profile still identifies him as OSD to WCD minister, the Delhi government on Sunday clarified that he was not the OSD. He was serving as an assistant director in the department, while being assigned duties of deputy director as well

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the appointment of a rape accused. Delhi BJP said that it was “shocking” and the appointment order makes it clear that “the accused was close to Gahlot”.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj, at a press conference, said her party strongly condemned the incident and demanded that Gahlot resign from his post.

“In this case, accused Khakha got strength from Kailash Gahlot who should also take moral responsibility and resign. It would not be wrong if we assume that Khakha who was handpicked as OSD by Gahlot was being given protection,” said Swaraj.

While the AAP did not respond to BJP’s allegations regarding Khakha’s appointment as OSD, the party, in an official statement, blamed the Delhi Police for inaction.

“BJP must answer why the Delhi Police did not arrest the accused immediately when the FIR was registered on August 13, 2023. Under whose pressure did the police shield an officer accused of such depravity? We demand a detailed inquiry... The Delhi government on becoming aware of the matter immediately issued suspension order against the accused,” the statement said.

Gahlot did not respond to HT’s queries seeking comments.

Meanwhile, the current WCD minister Atishi denied allegations that her department sought the appointment of Khakha as OSD.

“This is a completely false thing. He has never worked with me as an OSD,” Atishi said. “An example needs to be set for such an officer who is responsible for the welfare of children and women,” she added.

Delhi government has, meanwhile, shared the repatriation order of Khakha in March this year when Atishi was allocated the WCD portfolio. The order, on March 13, 2023, said the department was allocated to Atishi, and Khakha was relieved of his duties on March 10 after serving as OSD for almost one year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON