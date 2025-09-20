Medical reports of the two policemen who allegedly mowed down a 55-year-old tea vendor inside his tea stall on Thursday, stated that the accused were not drunk at the time of the accident, a senior police officer aware of the incident said. Cops who ran over tea vendor were not drunk: Medical report

“It has been found that the constable and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had just started their duties and were on their way for inspection of the PCR equipment in the van when the accident took place. While the constable has said he was feeling drowsy due to health issues and lack of sleep, we see this as negligence and departmental enquiry has been initiated. We will ensure the probe is not biased and completely fair. The duo have been booked for rash driving and negligence leading to someone’s death. We will help the tea vendor’s family,” the officer said on Friday.

Around 5am on Thursday, constable Kimesh was driving the PCR van in the Mandir Marg area and was accompanied by ASI Jeevan when he pressed the accelerator and hit a ramp on which a tea vendor was sleeping. The deceased, Gangaram Tiwari, was sleeping inside his shop on the ramp when the car allegedly crushed his head, killing him on the spot. He was from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

Eyewitnesses near RK Ashram metro station told police that the constable was heavily drunk and claimed that he could not walk properly. They said they also spotted a liquor bottle inside the PCR van. The policemen were then taken for a medical examination, police said.

The constable was arrested on Thursday and was released later as the sections are bailable. The ASI has been suspended.

Police also said that they did not find any liquor bottles in the PCR van.

Investigators said they have checked all CCTVs from RK Ashram metro station to Paharganj to ascertain the sequence of events. “We are also inspecting the PCR van to see if there was some mechanical fault. We have taken down eyewitnesses’ statements, based on which the PCR van will also be sent to the forensic lab team to check for traces of alcohol,” an investigating officer said.

New Delhi’s additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Hukma Ram said the police will extend all possible assistance and compensation to Tiwari’s family.

Meanwhile, Tiwari’s family had come to receive his body from the RML Hospital. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Sukumar Tiwari, 26, his son, said, “My father was physically disabled and worked day and night to run the tea stall and help our family. Who will take care of my five siblings now? My mother does not keep well and can’t work. We wanted to get our elder sister married but that does not seem possible now…We want justice for my father. He was sleeping and could not walk…There was no way he could have defended himself in the accident. No police person has contacted us for any help or compensation. We are going back to Gonda for last rites.”