Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Couple suffocates to death at Delhi grocery shop

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:14 am IST

Initial probe revealed that a short circuit outside the shop counter led to the blaze, and that the couple pulled down the shop shutters in panic, trapping themselves inside and falling unconscious.

NEW DELHI

Officers said that the shop was mostly stocked with everyday groceries and plastic packaged items, which likely intensified the blaze.
Officers said that the shop was mostly stocked with everyday groceries and plastic packaged items, which likely intensified the blaze.

A 31-year-old man and his wife reportedly suffocated to death at their grocery store in Mundka on Friday evening, police said. An initial probe revealed that a short circuit outside the shop counter led to the blaze, and that the couple pulled down the shop shutters in panic, trapping themselves inside and falling unconscious.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma identified the victims as Vineet, 31, and his wife Renu, 29.

“By the time they were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, doctors declared them dead,” Sharma said.

The Mundka police station received a call about the fire at around 9pm from the Lekhram Park near Tikri Kalan. When a police team reached the spot, a small grocery store outside a residential structure was found engulfed in flames. Officers broke open the shutter using wooden logs and rushed the couple to the hospital.

DCP Sharma said, “Plastic packets stored and hung near the counter caught fire and the flames spread rapidly. The couple could not exit due to heavy smoke.”

Police said crime and forensic teams collected evidence from the spot and a case was registered.

Officers said that the shop was small and mostly stocked with everyday groceries and plastic packaged items, which likely intensified the blaze. The presence of plastic hanging near exposed wiring is being examined by forensic experts, officers said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it took two fire tenders nearly an hour to control the blaze.Investigators are checking whether any inflammable substances were stored near electrical points and if routine safety precautions were being followed.

The bodies have been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Couple suffocates to death at Delhi grocery shop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife died in a fire at their grocery store in Mundka due to suffocation after a short circuit ignited flames. Trapped inside after pulling down the shutters, they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Investigations are ongoing regarding safety precautions and potential hazards in the store.