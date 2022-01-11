Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: In revised guidelines, DDMA mandates work from home for Delhi's private offices
Covid-19: In revised guidelines, DDMA mandates work from home for Delhi's private offices

This is not applicable only on those private offices which are under the exempted category, the body said.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a man for the Covid-19 test amid a surge in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, in New Delhi on Monday. (AN)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines over the coronavirus situation in the city, directing that all private offices in the national capital, except those under the exempted category, shall follow work from home.

“All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the ‘Exempted Category’ as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP Order no.460 dated 08.08.2021. The practice of work from home shall be followed,” the agency said in a notification.

Previously, authorities advised private-run offices to ensure that at least 50 per cent of their staff are functioning from home.

