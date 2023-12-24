‘Cow smugglers’ held after hours-long chase in Gurugram

Four suspected cow smugglers were arrested after being chased for 80 kilometres by police, cow vigilantes and cow task force over a span of two-and-a-half hours in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, two more suspects managed to escape, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. HT Image

Acting on a tip-off from the cow task force, police formed a team and barricaded Vatika Chowk towards Sohna on Saturday night. On spotting the barricades, the driver sped away, and the cow vigilantes started chasing them, with the police and cow task force right behind them, they added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the chase, both the tyres of the van got punctured, but still the suspects kept going and finally stopped near Sector 65. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession, said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Police said there were five cows and two calves in the vehicle.

A complaint was filed by the cow vigilantes, who are members of district cow protection force.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects to stop the chase, kept throwing cows off the moving van.