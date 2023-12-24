close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Cow smugglers’ held after hours-long chase in Gurugram

‘Cow smugglers’ held after hours-long chase in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 24, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Four cow smugglers were arrested after an 80-kilometre chase by police, cow vigilantes, and a cow task force. Two suspects managed to escape.

Four suspected cow smugglers were arrested after being chased for 80 kilometres by police, cow vigilantes and cow task force over a span of two-and-a-half hours in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, two more suspects managed to escape, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Acting on a tip-off from the cow task force, police formed a team and barricaded Vatika Chowk towards Sohna on Saturday night. On spotting the barricades, the driver sped away, and the cow vigilantes started chasing them, with the police and cow task force right behind them, they added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the chase, both the tyres of the van got punctured, but still the suspects kept going and finally stopped near Sector 65. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession, said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Police said there were five cows and two calves in the vehicle.

A complaint was filed by the cow vigilantes, who are members of district cow protection force.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects to stop the chase, kept throwing cows off the moving van.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out