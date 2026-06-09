New Delhi, CPI leader Brinda Karat has sought the intervention of the Delhi Police commissioner over alleged illegal surveillance, intimidation and harassment of a young woman by the New Rajinder Nagar police station officers to prevent her from attending a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party . CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat writes to Delhi Police chief, alleging student's harassment

In a letter to Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, dated June 8, Karat sought action against the officers concerned, alleging that the student was picked up from a gym, questioned about her political views, warned against participating in the June 6 protest and subsequently placed under surveillance without any legal basis.

According to the letter, the woman, a postgraduate student who had recently completed her final examinations, was approached by a group of policemen and a policewoman at a gym in New Rajinder Nagar on June 5.

Karat alleged that she was taken to the parking area of a nearby coaching institute, where they questioned her about her family background, education and political views.

The officers allegedly told her they had information that she planned to participate in a CJP demonstration the following day and warned her against attending it. They also asked her to inform the police if she knew anyone else intending to join the protest, the letter said.

Karat further alleged that the police demanded access to the student's phone and checked her WhatsApp messages despite her initial objection.

According to the complaint, a woman police personnel later visited the student's residence and informed her that she had been assigned to monitor her movements.

The student was allegedly instructed to share her live location with the police and warned against leaving her house without informing them.

Karat claimed the surveillance continued the next day, with the police officers repeatedly contacting the student and seeking updates on her whereabouts.

Calling the episode a "wholly illegal action", Karat alleged that the student was subjected to interrogation, surveillance and what amounted to "virtual house arrest" without any charges being filed against her.

Speaking to PTI, Karat said the police personnel also questioned her participation in last year's protests over flooding in the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching hub, in which several students had died.

"They asked her that there was flooding in Rajinder Nagar, and three to four students died. Many students who live in PG accommodation around the institutes went there to protest. Police had taken their names and had them on their list," she alleged.

According to Karat, the police told the student that an informer had alerted them that she had planned to attend the demonstration again.

"They warned her against going and asked her to inform them if she knew anyone who was planning to go. They were intimidating students. They must have picked up many of those students because they live in the surrounding area," she said.

Karat alleged that maintaining such lists and threatening students was illegal.

"That's why I felt that since it does not concern one case but the whole approach of Delhi Police towards students, it had to be taken up," she said.

In her letter, Karat also questioned whether other young people have faced similar harassment and alleged that while the Delhi Police granted permission for the CJP protest, it was simultaneously intimidating prospective participants.

She urged the commissioner to initiate action against the officers involved, as well as those who allegedly issued the orders.

Karat said she had sent the letter to the police commissioner on Monday and was yet to receive a response. There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police on the allegations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.