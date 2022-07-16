CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students

New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots.

While some students said they faced challenges in completing the exam due to technical glitches, an overwhelming number of students maintained that the paper was easy. Many students said the questions covered NCERT syllabus largely, and did not catch them off-guard.

“Most questions were fairly basic and didn’t require out-of-the-box thinking. The general knowledge questions were a little tricky, but overall the paper was not difficult,” said Vanshika Shrivastava (18), who appeared for the exam in four subjects — IP, accounts, economics, and the general test.

Aina Garg, another candidate, was happy with her performance. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.