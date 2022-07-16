CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots.
Also Read: Chaos reigns as students dash across Delhi to appear for CUET
While some students said they faced challenges in completing the exam due to technical glitches, an overwhelming number of students maintained that the paper was easy. Many students said the questions covered NCERT syllabus largely, and did not catch them off-guard.
Also Read: Fear, tears, struggle | View of CUET from the front row
“Most questions were fairly basic and didn’t require out-of-the-box thinking. The general knowledge questions were a little tricky, but overall the paper was not difficult,” said Vanshika Shrivastava (18), who appeared for the exam in four subjects — IP, accounts, economics, and the general test.
Also Read: No second chance for those who came late for CUET, says UGC chairman
Aina Garg, another candidate, was happy with her performance. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
-
HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear
About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.
-
Direct Punjab CM to withdraw statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha: SAD to governor
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday appealed to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to instruct chief minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement seeking land for the state Vidhan Sabha, saying it amounted to surrendering Punjab's rights on Chandigarh and also to apprise the Centre that Punjabis will not tolerate giving away even an inch of Chandigarh's land to Haryana.
-
Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. 2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat Karnal Two members of a family were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Israna in Panipat.
-
Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”. During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
-
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics