‘Dangerous driver’ from viral reel held

New Delhi The video went viral on social media platform X, and many users tagged the handles of the Delhi Police and chief minister, seeking legal action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rash driving and his black SUV was impounded on the basis of a video reel that showed him driving the vehicle recklessly—zig-zagging through traffic on NH-44 near the GT Karnal Bypass, police said. The vehicle had tinted windows and the name “Dawood” inscribed on its rear windshield.

The video went viral on social media platform X, and many users tagged the handles of the Delhi Police and chief minister, seeking legal action. A case was registered, the suspect was arrested and the vehicle was seized, following which the police and the chief minister issued the updates through their handles.

The CM’s post stated that the arrested man, Daud Ansari, a resident of Jabir Nagar in south Delhi’s Okhla, was a student of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that on Sunday, the police authorities came across information that a black Scorpio-N car was seen moving in a zig-zag fashion on NH-44 towards Narela between 3pm and 4pm.

“The car was found registered in his father Musafir Ansari’s name. The accused’s driving licence was also checked and taken on record. A case of rash driving was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act at the Samaypur Badli police station.The vehicle was impounded,” the DCP said.