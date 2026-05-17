DDA identifies key land parcels in Dwarka, Rohini, Karkardooma for TOD push

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 14 land parcels along Delhi Metro corridors for the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), following an initial assessment of land availability aimed at boosting mixed-use and high-density development near public transport hubs, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday. DDA identifies 14 land parcels along Metro corridors for transit-oriented development in Delhi (Representative Image)

According to officials, the identified plots together span more than 300,000 square metres.

TOD sites are mixed-use urban zones built directly around or adjacent to major public transit hubs. They integrate housing, offices, and retail. “Directions have also been issued to upload details of these parcels on the portal so that interested developers can explore collaboration opportunities,” said lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is also DDA’s chairperson.

Among the largest identified sites is a triangular land parcel behind Kailash Deepak Hospital in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, spread across 76,251 square metres along the Blue Line corridor. Another land is near the Peera Garhi district centre along the Green Line, measuring 124,828 square metres.

In Dwarka, DDA has identified multiple parcels in sectors 10 and 12 along the Blue Line. These include a 31,100 sqm district centre site and a 26,400 sqm district centre parcel in Sector 12. In Rohini, two residential group housing plots in sectors 19 and 18, measuring 14,600 sqm and 18,500 sqm, respectively, have also been listed along the Yellow Line corridor. Other identified plots include those in Jhilmil Tahirpur-Shahdara, Madipur, Mandawali and Preet Vihar.