New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved a budget outlay of ₹14,962 crore for the Financial Year 2026-27 in its board meeting. DDA presents ₹14,000-crore budget, ₹2,000 crore revenue surplus

According to officials, on the back of record sales of 10,160 flats, DDA has posted a surplus of ₹2,112 crore in the FY 2025-26.

"For the first time, the housing units sold in one year have crossed more than 10,000 units. This is the third year in a row that DDA has recorded a revenue surplus, after being in the red for over a decade," a DDA official said.

In its meeting, DDA also approved allotment of vacant land for the establishment of Atal Canteens, allotment of built-up gram sabha properties to the government for community usage and its own advertising policy.

"Under the supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena, DDA introduced a number of measures to enhance customer experience and boost the sale of housing units," DDA, in a statement, said.

The measures include increasing token money to attract only serious buyers, moving away from the lottery system, the DDA said. The mode of allocation was changed to a 'first-come, first-served' auction, which gave buyers their choice of flats, it added.

The prime land owning agency in the city will allot vacant land to the Delhi government to set up Atal Canteens. In the last 56 days, 48 Atal canteens have become operational in Delhi, serving an average of 26,000 people per day, it said.

"The DDA has approved a policy for allotting vacant land parcels to establish Atal Canteens across Delhi, in line Delhi government's initiative to provide affordable, nutritious meals to underprivileged groups," the statement read.

The land will be leased to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for a nominal fee of ₹1 per year, for a maximum tenure of nine years and can only be used for operating the canteens without permanent structures, DDA said.

For community use, the authority will provide Gram Sabha land.

"The authority has approved a policy for allotting built-up properties on Gram Sabha land in urbanised villages to Delhi government departments and other civic bodies on a license basis under an 'as is where is' arrangement," it said.

For the use of vast land parcels and DDA properties for revenue generation, the authority has approved a 'DDA Advertisement Policy'.

"The policy is in sync with Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017, and all DDA properties, including DDA parks, sports complexes, golf courses and vacant lands will be covered under the policy," the statement read.

For outdoor advertisement sites like main street, an MoU will be signed with MCD for revenue sharing and for indoor advertisement - inside parks, sports complexes, DDA will not share revenue with any government bodies, it added.

Currently, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi controls the outdoor advertising in the national capital.

In a push towards developing Narela as an education hub, DDA has also approved relaxation in premium and interest on delayed payments for land allotted to government universities.

"Lt Governor VK Saxena has placed significant impetus on civic infrastructure in the sub-city, with many projects in the pipeline. Considering the strategic importance of establishing a cluster of universities, relaxation in rates and interest has been granted on a case-to-case basis for institutions that have paid the premium," DDA said.

The proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval.

DDA has also given a nod for the urbanisation of 48 rural villages.

Revenue through DDA's sports facilities has grown from ₹77 crore in the FY 2022-23 to ₹142 crore in FY 2025-26 till February 18, it said.

