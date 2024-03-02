DDA razes Ponty Chadha’s South Delhi farmhouse

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said that it demolished a farmhouse of the deceased liquor baron Gurdeep Singh alias Ponty Chadha and reclaimed 10 acres of DDA land in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Police said the farmhouse is the same building where Ponty Chadha and his brother Hardeep were killed in 2012 following a financial dispute between the two siblings. (ANI)

According to DDA officials, the farmhouse was illegally built on land belonging to DDA, and was currently in the possession of Ponty Chadha’s son Manpreet Singh alias Monty. A senior police officer aware of the case said that it is the same farmhouse where Ponty and his younger brother Hardeep were killed in 2012.

The demolition action began on Friday and continued on Saturday, DDA officials said. While the lawn and temporary structures were razed on Friday, the main building was demolished on Saturday, they said. “Continuing with its exercise to reclaim government land over which unauthorised occupation and illegal construction has been done, DDA demolished the farmhouse of Ponty Chaddha spread over 10 acres in Chhatarpur worth ₹400 crore,” said an official.

Officials said the farmhouse had a sprawling manicured lawn with a main building and a couple of outhouse sheds.

Ponty Chadha and Hardeep died in a shootout in 2012 following an argument between the estranged siblings over property. Hardeep shot at Ponty, following which the latter’s security officer shot Hardeep, police officers said.

Ponty Chaddha owned the Wave Group, known for its high stakes in liquor and real estate, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesperson for the Wave Group refused to comment.