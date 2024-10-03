DDA shifts Rani Jhansi statue to Idgah Park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday said that it has initiated the process of relocating the statue of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi from Jhandewalan roundabout in Karol Bagh to Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar. Police officials deployed at the site where the statue of Rani Laxmibai is proposed to be relocated, near Shahi Idgah, Rani Jhansi Road, on Thursday. (Sanchit Khann/HT PHOO)

Officials said that the statue was lifted from the roundabout on Wednesday night amid heavy security deployment and barricades by the Delhi police as well as the Rapid Action Force.

The statue was lifted using a crane and placed in the park. Officials said that prior to installation, the land was levelled and a platform was prepared over the last week and poles were dug in the soil.

The move is aimed at decongestion of Rani Jhansi road stretch from Panchkuian road till Kashmere gate by making the junction signal-free. “The statue was brought to the park by MCD on Wednesday and DDA is in the process of installing it,” said a DDA spokesperson.

An MCD official said,“The scope of work includes construction of wall in the triangular part of DDA park along Rani Jhansi Road and construction of platform by DDA for installation of statue,” the official said.