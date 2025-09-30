DDA to change faulty water pipeline in Dwarka Golf View apartments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to overhaul the faulty water supply network at Golf View apartments in Dwarka’s Sector 19B, officials said on Tuesday. The work involves dismantling the existing PE-AL-PE pipes and replacing them with sturdier Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) pipelines. (File photo)

The civic body has invited tenders for the project, which is estimated to cost around ₹2 lakh and will take around four months to complete after the work starts. The work involves dismantling the existing PE-AL-PE pipes in the high-income group (HIG) housing complex and replacing them with sturdier Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) pipelines across the towers.

The problem, residents alleged, began soon after the flats were allotted late last year under DDA’s housing scheme. The pipes used for internal water supply started leaking, leading to seepage in the flats.

The work will include dismantling nearly 39,315 metres of defective pipes and installing over 39,000 metres of CPVC lines in their place. “The CPVC pipe has been chosen for its durability, thermal stability and suitability for both hot and cold water supply systems. This is a specialised and urgent work,” a DDA official said.

As per the tender, the agency will have to coordinate with the residents and the welfare association as the work will be carried out in an occupied complex. “We will try to schedule the work floor-wise or tower-wise and provide timely updates so residents can plan around water shutdowns,” the official added.

A visit by HT last month found large patches of plaster missing from building exteriors, exposed wiring and piping — some running through kitchen shelves — and widespread water damage from leaks. Construction material and debris were also seen scattered along the back lanes of the society. While DDA had then announced that it will be replacing the pipelines, the work is expected to start now.