DDA to strengthen Jasola infra to support luxury housing

New Delhi An inside view of an HIG flat developed by DDA. (HT Archive)

Against the backdrop of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) giving possession to residents in its luxury housing projects in Jasola over the past few years, the authority has decided to strengthen basic infrastructure by overhauling roads, drains and footpaths in the next four months, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. Work will be done in phases, starting with pockets 1 and 2, they said.

DDA’s latest project, the High Income Group (HIG) 3BHK flats in Pocket 9B, has been up for sale since 2021, and the last lot of 89 flats are currently up for sale in the Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 launched last week. Officials said they expect the units in the housing society to be fully booked soon.

“As more people start moving in, the area will be developed by undertaking cleaning of drains, sewers, repair and upgrade of roads and footpaths. The routine maintenance work has also not been done in several years, and residents are also demanding for the same. The work will also include repairing waterlogging points, damaged roads and constructing drains in patches where these are missing,” a DDA official, requesting anonymity, said.

The residential block in Pocket 9B has four residential blocks, comprising around 215 flats. This includes two blocks of stilt+13 floors and two blocks of stilt+14 floors. The 3BHK flats have been built over a total area of 162-177 square metres, approximately costing ₹2.3 crore.

The authority has earmarked ₹3.28 crore for the repairs, which will also include the repair of the Jasola district centre — a six-storey structure that has multiple office spaces, shops and cafes, and is located close to residential areas.

Officials said that the area around it needs to be cleaned and drains in the vicinity need to be repaired.

“While a timeline of four months is being given to the contractor, we are hoping that the work is completed before winter, when the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) comes into effect to control pollution and restricts construction activities,” the official said.

The official said that a survey was done to identify the necessary works and a contractor would be selected for the same. An e-tender was issued on Wednesday.

“The project was initiated after discussions with RWAs and affected residents in pocket 1 and 2, and those near the commercial complex,” the official said.