Declare MCD house session illegal and void: Delhi BJP

New Delhi Scenes from the house meeting. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led municipal administration said two key proposals, on property tax waivers and regularisation of employees, were passed amid the ruckus in the house of councillors meeting, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva demanded that the meeting be declared illegal and void. He also submitted videos of the proceedings to municipal commissioner Ashwani Kumar in this regard.

The AAP, however, termed BJP’s actions “petty”.

“It is shameful that even after coming to power in Delhi, the BJP continues to display a petty mentality by objecting to the regularisation of 12,000 MCD employees—an agenda that was passed in full compliance with the law. The BJP must focus on working for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” the AAP said in a statement.

Sachdeva said the house meeting on February 25 was scheduled for 2pm, but to pass their “illegal agenda”, the mayor arrived in the house at 1.59pm.

“As clearly seen in the video, (the AAP) started the proceedings at exactly 2pm without even completing the constitutional quorum. At that time, the municipal commissioner was not present at his seat either, and the AAP councillors began pressuring the additional commissioner present to sit in the commissioner’s chair, but she refused,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Sachdeva said that the mayor also pressurised Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal to present the agenda. “The video clearly shows that at this stage, BJP councillors also started entering the house and raised objections. Despite that, mayor Mahesh Khichi, without even the Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal reading the agenda, said ‘passed, passed, passed’ three to four times and then left the house,” he said.

Sachdeva questioned what resolution was passed, given that the agenda was not read. “This makes it clear that whatever is being claimed is completely illegal. Entire illegal proceeding lasted less than three minutes. Therefore, the municipal commissioner should cancel and declare the proceedings of the Delhi Municipal Corporation house meeting held on February 25, 2025, null and void.”

Immediately after the house meeting on Tuesday, mayor Khichi said that the AAP passed two proposals, to regularise all contractual workers in the MCD and to waive house tax in a series of property categories. The short meeting was marred by ruckus and chaos, with councillors snatching policy papers and microphones.